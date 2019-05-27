Yankees' Greg Bird: Running on assisted treadmill

Bird (foot) has started running on an assisted "anti-gravity" treadmill, Kristie Ackert of the New York Daily News reports.

Bird has been battling plantar fasciitis since mid-April. He was moved to the 60-day injured list in mid-May, rendering him ineligible to return until mid-June. Given where he's at in his recovery, it's not clear that he'll be back when first eligible, though the Yankees haven't provided a clear timeline since initially saying Bird would be out 4-to-6 weeks.