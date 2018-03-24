Yankees' Greg Bird: Scratched from Saturday's lineup

Bird was a late scratch from Saturday's lineup, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

At this point, there has been no reason given for Bird's removal, but the first baseman was replaced in the first inning by pinch hitter Ryan McBroom. Expect an update on his status in the coming hours.

