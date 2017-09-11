Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Scratched with back tightness

Bird was scratched from Monday's lineup against the Rays with lower back tightness.

The severity of the issue -- or when it cropped up -- still isn't known, but Tyler Austin will step in at first base for Bird. Consider him day-to-day until the Yankees provide more on his status.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast