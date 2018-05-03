Yankees' Greg Bird: Set for extended spring training game Monday

Bird (ankle) will receive at-bats during an extended spring training game Monday, Erik Boland of Newsday Sports reports.

Manager Aaron Boone confirmed that Bird is right on track for the 6-to-8 week timetable that was initially mapped out for the first baseman after he went down with this ankle injury in late March. It's expected that Bird will progress to a rehab assignment after a few appearances in extended spring training so a return to the Bronx doesn't seem to be too far off, though Boone has yet to provide any sort of target date at this time.

