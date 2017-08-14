Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Set for rehab assignment

Bird (ankle) will embark on a rehab assignment Wednesday, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

Bird has been out since May and underwent surgery for the ankle injury that he tried to play through. Teammate Starlin Castro (hamstring) will also begin a rehab assignment starting Friday, so the pair could be back up with the big club in time to help secure a playoff spot for the Yankees.

