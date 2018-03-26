Yankees' Greg Bird: Set for surgery, will miss 6-to-8 weeks

Bird will undergo surgery Tuesday to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle. He is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks as a result.

This is a tough break for Bird and the Yankees with Opening Day right around the corner. The first baseman exited the Yankees' Grapefruit League contest over the weekend with a sore right foot, and while initial tests simply revealed inflammation, a follow-up appointment with a foot specialist confirmed he would require surgery. If Bird progresses on schedule in his recovery, he could rejoin the big club sometime in mid-to-late May. It should be noted, however, that he missed a significant portion of the 2017 season with a similar ankle injury, so the Yankees will likely proceed extra cautiously with the 25-year-old. In the meantime, Neil Walker, Austin Romine or Tyler Austin are all possibilities to fill in at first base until Bird is healthy.