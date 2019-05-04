Yankees' Greg Bird: Sheds boot, no timetable for return

Bird shed his walking boot but is still feeling pain in his left foot and is without a timetable to return, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

He is still dealing with a left plantar fascia tear, and while he is out of the boot, it doesn't sound like he is particularly close to returning from the injured list. Luke Voit, who is slashing .278/.399/.539, has put an end to any debate about who the Yankees' everyday first baseman will be when the team is at full strength. It's possible, however, that Bird could return in time to still get some starts at designated hitter before the rest of the team's mashers come off the injured list.