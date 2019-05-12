Yankees' Greg Bird: Shifts to 60-day IL

Bird (foot) was transferred to the 60-day injured list Sunday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Bird landed on the injured list in mid-April and was given an initial return timeline of 4-to-6 weeks but was still feeling pain in his left foot after shedding his walking boot in early May. The 26-year-old remains without a recovery timetable, though he won't be eligible to be activated from the 60-day IL until mid-June.

More News
Our Latest Stories