Yankees' Greg Bird: Sits for fourth game out of five

Bird is on the bench yet again Monday against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Bird sits for the fourth time in five games, though Monday's rest at least comes against a lefty in Carlos Rodon, unlike his previous three days off. Still, it would seem quite justified for him to lose his starting role, as he's hit a miserable .104 over his last 19 games. His .199/.288/.390 season line isn't any better than the .190/.288/.422 line he posted in limited time last season. Meanwhile, Luke Voit has hit .379 with three homers in 10 games since joining the Yankees and fully deserves his recent uptick in playing time.