Yankees' Greg Bird: Sitting against lefty

Bird is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the White Sox, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

Bird will retreat to the bench with southpaw Carlos Rodon on the bump for Chicago. He may find himself out of the starting nine again Tuesday in the first game of the Yankees' two-game set with the Red Sox, as lefty Chris Sale will be on the hill for Boston in that contest.

