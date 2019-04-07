Yankees' Greg Bird: Sitting out series finale

Bird is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees wanted to give Gary Sanchez a break behind the plate in the series finale while still keeping his bat in the lineup as a designated hitter, so Bird will be forced to the bench as a result. Since slugging a solo home run in the season opener, Bird has failed to record an extra-base hit over his subsequent five starts, going a collective 4-for-18 at the plate.