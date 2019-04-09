Yankees' Greg Bird: Sitting Tuesday

Bird is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Astros.

Bird has the platoon advantage against righty Gerrit Cole, but the Yankees will opt for an all-defense lineup, plugging in Austin Romine behind the plate with Gary Sanchez at DH, which pushes Bird to the bench. He has a 43.3 percent strikeout rate through seven games.

