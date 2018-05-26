Yankees' Greg Bird: Slated for activation Saturday

Bird (ankle) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.

This was considered likely but manager Aaron Boone erased any doubt Friday, confirming the plan to activate Bird. While Bird only managed eight hits in 39 at-bats while on a rehab assignment (.205 average), three of those hits left the yard. He should take on a strong-side platoon role with the big club and could hit in the heart of the order right away.