Yankees' Greg Bird: Slated for activation Saturday
Bird (ankle) will be activated from the disabled list Saturday, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic New York reports.
This was considered likely but manager Aaron Boone erased any doubt Friday, confirming the plan to activate Bird. While Bird only managed eight hits in 39 at-bats while on a rehab assignment (.205 average), three of those hits left the yard. He should take on a strong-side platoon role with the big club and could hit in the heart of the order right away.
More News
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Likely returns Saturday•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Weekend return possible•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Rehab moves to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Could return this week•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Progressing through rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 10
Denard Span should hit the ground running with his new team while Brandon Nimmo gets to enjoy...
-
Podcast: Ranking Alex Reyes
Alex Reyes is nearing his 2018 debut and it’s time to discuss his value. Plus we’ll catch you...
-
Week 10 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 10 (May 28-June 3) offers so many two-start options that you probably won't need to resort...
-
Waivers: Duffy back?
Heath Cummings looks at Danny Duffy's rebound performance and a couple of outfielders who just...
-
Prospects: Jimenez next upside stash
The recent promotion of Juan Soto has Scott White thinking big with top five prospects to stash....
-
Regression: Overperforming SPs
Heath Cummings tells you about six pitchers due for regression.