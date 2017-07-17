Yankees' Greg Bird: Slated for ankle surgery
Bird will undergo ankle surgery Tuesday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Bird has been trying to avoid surgery like the plague, but after two cortisone shots and most of the year lost, the Yankees opted to send him under the knife to remedy the issue. The estimated recovery timetable is roughly six weeks, so a return at some point during September isn't out of the question at this point. Until Bird is back in commission, look for Ji-Man Choi and Garrett Cooper to form a platoon at first base.
