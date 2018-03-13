Yankees' Greg Bird: Slumping in spring training

Bird has gotten off to a 4-for-27 (.148 average) start at the dish and has struck out in one third of his plate appearances during Grapefruit League action.

It amounts to a 180 from Bird's performance last spring, when he skyrocketed up draft boards after slugging eight home runs and posting a 1.654 OPS across 23 games. Bird proved to be a poor investment once the regular season began, however, struggling to a .190/.288/.422 mark over 170 plate appearances on the campaign while missing multiple months with an ankle injury. Though he's unlikely to come at a significant discount in light of his recent struggles, Bird at least represents a better buying opportunity this year now that some of the hype has faded following an ugly 2017 campaign. Bird still possesses uncommon power from the left side and owns a high, but not crippling 27.3 percent strikeout rate for his career, suggesting his poor spring shouldn't be taken as a harbinger of what's to come.