Yankees' Greg Bird: Spotted wearing walking boot

Sam Dykstra of MiLB.com reports that Bird is currently wearing a walking boot on his left foot.

Bird has been out since April 16 with plantar fasciitis. Earlier reports indicated that he had shed the walking boot and was running on an anti-gravity treadmill, but this update suggests that his return to the field is not imminent. The 26-year-old has played in only 10 games for the Yankees this season, hitting .171 with 16 strikeouts in 35 at-bats.