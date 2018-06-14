Yankees' Greg Bird: Swats third homer Wednesday

Bird went 2-for-4 with a double and a solo home run in Wednesday's 5-4 loss to the Nationals.

It's just his second multi-hit performance since coming off the disabled list. Bird now has three homers in 14 games on the year, and while his .200/.254/.473 slash line remains poor, his power potential should keep him in the Yankees lineup until he's fully shaken off his rust.

