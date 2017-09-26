Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Takes seat Tuesday

Bird is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Rays, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

The Yankees will deploy a right-handed heavy lineup with lefty Blake Snell toeing the rubber for the opposition, so Bird will head to the bench despite going 1-for-4 with a two-run homer Monday. In his place, Chase Headley will start at first base and bat fifth.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast