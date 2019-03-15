Yankees' Greg Bird: Temporary spot could be open

Bird and fellow first baseman Luke Voit could each open the year on the major-league roster if Aaron Hicks' back injury sends him to the injured list, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

The Yankees stated earlier in camp that they weren't planning on carrying two first basemen, and Voit's recent track record made him the favorite over Bird. It's not guaranteed that Hicks will need a trip to the injured list, as the outfielder himself said he expects to be good to go, but general manager Brian Cashman wasn't as optimistic. In any case, Hicks' stay is likely to be short if it happens at all, so Bird may only be up for a brief period if he does break camp with the team.