Yankees' Greg Bird: Undergoes successful surgery

Bird underwent successful surgery to remove a small broken spur on the outside of his right ankle Tuesday.

Buster Olney of ESPN reports that Bird had "a coin-sized calcium deposit" taken out of his ankle. The 25-year-old is expected to miss 6-to-8 weeks while recovering from the surgery, which puts his estimated return date sometime near the end of May or beginning of June. In the meantime, the Yankees are expected to use a combination of Neil Walker and Tyler Austin at first base until Bird is healthy.