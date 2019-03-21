Yankees' Greg Bird: Undergoing X-rays on arm

Bird has some swelling on his upper arm after being hit by a pitch Wednesday and will undergo X-rays, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

The Yankees don't appear to be particularly concerned, as manager Aaron Boone said that Bird could have played through the soreness if not for concerns about the pain affecting his mechanics. The severity of the issue should become clear following the tests.

