Yankees' Greg Bird: Weekend return possible
Manager Aaron Boone said Bird (ankle) could rejoin the Yankees sometime over the weekend, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Bird is inching closer to making his 2018 big-league debut after undergoing ankle surgery in March. The 25-year-old, who recently shifted his minor-league rehab assignment to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, has appeared in nine rehab games and could be activated from the disabled list as early as Saturday if he gets through a couple more without any setbacks.
