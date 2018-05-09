Yankees' Greg Bird: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday

Bird (ankle) is set to embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.

Manager Aaron Boone stated that Bird will likely need anywhere between 10-to-20 days before returning to the majors. The first baseman recently appeared in an extended spring training contest Monday, going 1-for-3 with two walks during his first game back in action since undergoing ankle surgery in late March. Expect another update on Bird's status in the near future.

