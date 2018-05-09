Yankees' Greg Bird: Will begin rehab assignment Thursday
Bird (ankle) is set to embark on a rehab assignment with High-A Tampa on Thursday, Meredith Marakovits of YES Network reports.
Manager Aaron Boone stated that Bird will likely need anywhere between 10-to-20 days before returning to the majors. The first baseman recently appeared in an extended spring training contest Monday, going 1-for-3 with two walks during his first game back in action since undergoing ankle surgery in late March. Expect another update on Bird's status in the near future.
More News
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Logs three at-bats in simulated game•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Set for extended spring training game Monday•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Close to beginning rehab assignment•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Making progress in hitting drills•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Progressing well in rehab•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Placed on 10-day DL•
-
Podcast: Players we're worried about
Fantasy owners are fed up with some struggling hitters and pitchers. We’ll weigh in with our...
-
Waivers: Picking a closer in Toronto
Heath Cummings looks at the closer options in Toronto and other waiver wire adds.
-
Is Matt Adams worth the hype?
Matt Adams is getting at-bats and making the most of them, but Scott White says we've seen...
-
Stalled Six: Seeking signs of life
Take a deep breath. These six prime players have been disappointments, but Chris Towers says...
-
Podcast: Hitters to watch
Did Fernando Romero leap towards the top of the rookie starting pitcher rankings, and which...
-
Waivers: Romero's the real deal
Fernando Romero and Zach Eflin are among the latest waiver-wire pitchers to have attention-grabbing...