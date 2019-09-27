Play

Yankees' Greg Bird: Will face live pitching soon

Bird (foot) will soon progress to live at-bats, Brendan Kuty of NJ.com reports.

Bird has been working out at the Yankees' complex in Tampa but has thus far been limited to hitting in a batting cage. He's nearly fully recovered from the foot injury that has cost him all but 10 games this season and is set to face live pitching soon. Bird will not return to the field in 2019, but he expects to be ready for the start of spring training next season.

More News
Our Latest Stories