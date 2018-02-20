Yankees' Greg Bird: Will hit in middle of order
Bird is seen as an "impact middle of the order hitter" by manager Aaron Boone, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.
Bird hit just .190/.288/.422 in 48 games for the Yankees last year, in a season where he battled injuries and a very unlucky .194 BABIP. Boone expects Bird to hit in the heart of the order when healthy, which could boost his run and RBI totals. As a left-handed hitter, Bird could find himself hitting somewhere in the middle of the Yankees' big right-handed bats, Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge and Gary Sanchez. We'll likely get a better sense of Boone's plans once the Grapefruit League begins.
