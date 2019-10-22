Yankees' Greg Bird: Will play winter ball
Bird (foot) will play winter ball for Gigantes del Cibao of the Dominican Winter League.
Bird tore his left plantar fascia in mid-April and never returned to game action. How he fares in winter ball could hint at his role for the Yankees next season, though his injury history means it would be unwise for the team to count on much from him.
More News
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Will face live pitching soon•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Resumes baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Will soon start baseball activities•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Spotted wearing walking boot•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Could face live pitching soon•
-
Yankees' Greg Bird: Running on assisted treadmill•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early relief pitcher rankings for 2020
Relief pitcher is especially difficult to rank this far out, with so many roles up in the air....
-
Early starting pitcher rankings
High end starting pitchers are the only worthwhile pitchers in today's homer-heavy environment,...
-
Handing out awards for 2019
From 'most impactful player' to 'biggest underachiever' to 'most perplexing punctuation,' Scott...
-
Recapping Scott's Tout Wars failure
He thought he had it this year, but it wasn't to be. Scott White explores what went wrong for...
-
32 things you missed because football
Fantasy Football has a way of luring away otherwise dedicated Fantasy Baseballers, causing...
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...