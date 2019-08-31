Yankees' Greg Bird: Will soon start baseball activities

Bird (foot) is progressing in his recovery and will soon resume baseball activities, Randy Miller of NJ.com reports.

Bird has been in and out of a walking boot but is nearing the point where he can begin rehabbing. The 26-year-old has been out since mid-April after being diagnosed with a left plantar fascia tear. Although the Yankees have yet to rule out Bird's return to the field this season, he is unlikely to recover in time to see game action in 2019.