Yankees' Greg Bird: Won't be carried as bench bat
Bird will open the year at Triple-A if he does not beat out Luke Voit for the starting first base job, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Manager Aaron Boone said the Yankees will be operating with a three-man bench, and was explicit about the fact that the team would not carry two first basemen. The expectation is that Voit will open the year as the starting first baseman, meaning Bird, who has three option years remaining, would head to Triple-A.
