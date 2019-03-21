Yankees' Greg Bird: Won't miss much time
Bird's X-rays and CT scans on his elbow were negative, and he'll probably play this weekend, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.
Bird had a bit of a scare after getting hit in his right elbow by a pitch Wednesday, but he's avoided serious injury. It doesn't appear that his availability for Opening Day will be threatened.
