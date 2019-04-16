Yankees' Greg Bird: Won't return after minimum

Bird (foot) will remain in a walking boot for two weeks before further evaluation, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

Bird was placed on the 10-day injured list earlier in the day due to a left plantar fascia tear, and general manager Brian Cashman has since confirmed that the first baseman will need longer than 10 days on the shelf. Luke Voit and Mike Ford will be asked to pick up the slack while Bird is gone.

