site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: yankees-greg-weissert-optioned-to-triple-a-869760 | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Yankees' Greg Weissert: Optioned to Triple-A
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Weissert was optioned Tuesday to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.
Weissert threw 39 pitches in relief in the Yankees' loss to the Twins on Monday and probably wasn't going to be available for a few days. Nick Ramirez will fill the bullpen vacancy Tuesday.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Chris Towers
• 2 min read
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Dan Schneier
• 8 min read
Chris Towers
• 14 min read