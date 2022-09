Weissert was optioned down to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre following the Yankees victory over Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

Weissert made 11 appearances for the Yankees during which he recorded a 6.10 ERA and 1.06 WHIP over 10.1 innings. The move frees up a spot on the Yankees' big-league roster, leaving room for Scott Effross to be activated Thursday.