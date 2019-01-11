Yankees' Hanser Alberto: Bumped from 40-man roster
Alberto was designated for assignment by the Yankees on Friday.
Alberto was claimed off waivers by the Yankees in November after playing 13 games with the Rangers in 2018. New York needed the room on the 40-man roster as they made official the signing of reliever Zach Britton. Alberto has a career .192/.210/.259 slash line in 192 plate appearances and should provide organizational infield depth whether he remains with the Yankees or ends up elsewhere.
