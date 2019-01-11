Alberto was claimed off waivers by the Orioles on Friday.

Alberto received 192 plate appearances by the Rangers over the last four years but did very little with them, hitting just .192/.210/.231. He was claimed by the Yankees in November but waived when New York signed Zach Britton. He'll have an easier time cracking the Orioles' weak roster but hasn't done anything to suggest he'll be a fantasy asset if given the chance. Andrew Susac was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

