Yankees' Hanser Alberto: Claimed off waivers
Alberto was claimed off waivers by the Yankees on Friday.
Alberto was subsequently added to the Yankees' 40-man roster following this move. The 26-year-old played in just 13 games for the Rangers last year, hitting .185/.241/.259 with two doubles in 30 plate appearances. He will serve as infield depth for New York heading into the 2019 campaign.
