Yankees general manager Brian Cashman said Tuesday that Bader (foot) is unlikely to make his return from the 10-day injured list until September, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Cashman's comments came after the Yankees acquired Bader from the Cardinals shortly before the trade deadline in exchange for starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery. Bader, who is currently confined to walking boot while he recovers from plantar fasciitis in his right foot, projects as a potential upgrade in the outfield over Aaron Hicks, though Bader won't be a lock to be included in the Yankees' everyday lineup once healthy.