Bader (foot) was activated from the 60-day injured list and is starting in center field while hitting seventh Tuesday against the Pirates, Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record reports.

The defensive stalwart will make his long-awaited debut for the Yankees after getting dealt from St. Louis for Jordan Montgomery at the trade deadline. Bader should get plenty of work down the stretch to get acclimated in time for the playoffs, but he may get strategic days off in an effort to keep him healthy. He hit .256/.303/.370 with five home runs and 15 steals in 72 games with the Cardinals.