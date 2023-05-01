Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Bader (oblique) may be activated from the 10-day injured list for Friday's series opener at Tampa Bay, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.

The team has been targeting May 5 for Bader's season debut for a couple weeks now, and little appears to have changed on that front since the outfielder began his rehab assignment April 21. Through his first seven games between Double-A Somerset and Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Bader has gone just 3-for-25 with one extra-base hit (a double) and one stolen base, but the Yankees value the 28-year-old mainly for his defensive work in center rather than being a major lineup piece. So long as he avoids any setbacks in his workouts or any rehab games that may come during the early part of the week, Bader should settle back into a near-everyday role in the outfield immediately after being activated from the IL.