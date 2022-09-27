Bader is not in Tuesday's lineup against the Blue Jays.
The defensive specialist is hitting .238 with a double, three runs, six RBI, nine strikeouts and two walks in seven games with the Yankees. Aaron Hicks will enter the lineup in left field with Aaron Judge getting the nod in center field.
