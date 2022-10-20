Bader went 1-for-4 with a solo home run during Game 1 of the ALCS in the 4-2 loss to the Astros on Wednesday night.

Bader scored the game's first run with a 411-foot shot to left field off Justin Verlander. The native New Yorker is in the midst of a massive power surge during the 2022 postseason. After hitting just five home runs in 292 at bats during the regular season, he already has four home runs in 19 at bats during the postseason. Shockingly, Bader has as many homers in the postseason as Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton combined, and he is proving to be a crucial acquisition from the Cardinals at the trade deadline.