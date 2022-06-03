Wesneski has a 3.52 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 45:15 K:BB across 10 starts (46 innings) for Triple-A Scranton-Wilkes-Barre.
Those stats looked a heck of a lot better before he took the mound Tuesday and was scorched for seven runs on four hits, two walks and a hit batsman over 1.2 innings. Prior to that, Wesneski was sitting on a 2.23 ERA and 0.88 WHIP. However, he also issued a season-high five walks two starts ago -- and he doesn't usually run into control issues, so it's very odd to see him put up a 4:7 K:BB over a two-start span. The Yankees haven't expressed any concern, but it's worth monitoring how Wesneski looks in his next start. If this was just a blip, he could still be on the radar for a call-up at some point this season.