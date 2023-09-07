Lalane struck out 34 batters with a 0.97 WHIP over 21.2 innings in eight appearances in the Florida Complex League.

A 19-year-old southpaw from the Bronx who was able to sign as an international free agent in 2021, Lalane is at least 6-foot-7 and already touches 97 mph with his fastball, so there is a lot to dream on. Naturally there is plenty of risk too, as he will need to further develop his changeup and breaking ball while repeating his delivery as he continues to fill out his XXL frame. His obvious chance at an 80-grade fastball paired with a 4.5 percent walk rate in his stateside debut makes Lalane one of the game's most exciting teenage pitching prospects.