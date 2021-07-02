Park is slashing .350/.487/.618 with eight homers, 25 RBI and five stolen bases with Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. He leads all qualified Triple-A players with a 1.105 OPS.

The 25-year-old started the season with Double-A Somerset and was underwhelming, posting a .194 batting average across 31 at-bats. He has turned the corner in a major way since moving up to Triple-A, however, and just came off a standout month of June during which he batted .349 while walking more times (24) than he struck out (23). Park recently began logging time in center field, perhaps in anticipation of an eventual call-up to the majors. Yankees general manager Brian Cashman has thus far been resistant to the idea, however, stating "Hoy Park is obviously swinging the bat very well, but there's no place to play him here right now...I just don't want to do something where we don't feel like it's going to make a difference," per Max Goodman of Sports Illustrated.