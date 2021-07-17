Park went 0-for-1 in Friday's loss to the Red Sox.
The 25-year-old was called up to the big club for the first time Friday and entered the contest as a pinch hitter with two on and two outs in the seventh inning. He was unable to come up with a clutch hit, instead grounding out to first base to end the frame. Park was slashing .325/.474/.541 for Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre at the time of his promotion, and he could get some immediate opportunities to contribute for the Yankees with a host of players currently on the COVID-19 and injured lists.