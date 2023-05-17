site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
Yankees' Ian Hamilton: Leaves with potential injury
RotoWire Staff
Hamilton left Tuesday's game against the Blue Jays with a possible injury, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Hamilton replaced Domingo German after German was ejected from Tuesday's start against Toronto due to the presence of a foreign substance. Hamilton should be considered day-to-day for now.
