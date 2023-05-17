Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters after Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays that Hamilton (groin) will head back to New York to be evaluated, but he's likely to miss extended time, Chris Kirschner of The Athletic reports.

"I think he's going to be down for a little bit," Boone said in regards to Hamilton. After Domingo German was ejected from Tuesday's start against Toronto, Hamilton went two-thirds of an inning before leaving with tightness in his groin. There's a very good chance the right-hander will be placed on the injured list before Wednesday's game against the Blue Jays, and at the very least he appears to be unavailable for that contest.