Hamilton (groin) could return from the 15-day injured list this weekend in Pittsburgh, Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News reports.
Hamilton landed on the IL early this month with a right groin strain but has evidently made some nice progress with the injury of late. It is not clear whether he might be asked to make a rehab appearance before being activated.
