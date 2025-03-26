The Yankees placed Hamilton on the 15-day injured list Wednesday with a viral illness.
Hamilton's infection put him a bit behind schedule during spring training. As a result, he'll begin the season on the injured list and likely head to the minor leagues on a rehab assignment to continue ramping up ahead of his season debut.
