Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Friday that Hamilton is close to his Grapefruit League debut after being sidelined by an infection, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

It's not clear when or how the issue for Hamilton cropped up, but it was enough to shelve him for the first half of camp. Since he's a reliever, he could still have time to ramp up for Opening Day. Hamilton has had a tough time staying healthy but has been effective for the Yankees when on the bump, sporting a 3.10 ERA and 110:40 K:BB over 95.2 innings.