Hamilton (lat) has been rehabbing but hasn't yet resumed throwing, per MLB.com.

Hamilton landed on the injured list June 18 due to a mid-grade right lat strain. Initial expectations were that he would be shut down from throwing for 3-to-4 weeks, so it's not surprising that the reliever hasn't yet reached that part of his rehab. Hamilton isn't likely to return to the Yankees' bullpen until after the All-Star break.